Ag Society to meet this month; 3 positions up for election Published 8:52 am Monday, November 6, 2023

The Freeborn County Agricultural Society will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 20 in the Fairlane Building.

Three director positions are up for election, including Region 5 city of Albert Lea, Freeborn County member at large and Northeast District Region 1.

Memberships to the Agricultural Society are available in the fair office.