Albert Lea man flown to Rochester in critical condition after crash Published 3:46 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

An Albert Lea man was flown by helicopter to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester Tuesday night in critical condition after a crash east of Conger.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office stated Mark Schave, 33, had just purchased a 1991 Chevy S10 pickup and was on his way home when the crash occurred.

Authorities said he was driving the pickup eastbound on 180th Street near 690th Avenue when the vehicle went off the road and into the south ditch, hit a field approach and went airborne and over a drainage ditch before rolling multiple times. The vehicle landed on its tires.

Authorities were alerted to the crash at 11:33 p.m. Tuesday by someone passing by.

The Sheriff’s Office stated Conger Fire Department crews extricated Schave from the pickup, and he was taken by Mayo Clinic Ambulance from the scene of the crash and then flown from the hospital to Rochester.

His condition as of Wednesday was unknown.