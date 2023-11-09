Albert Lea wrestler signs with NDSU

Published 5:22 am Thursday, November 9, 2023

By Submitted

Albert Lea wrestler Michael Olson on Wednesday signed his letter of intent to wrestle at North Dakota State University in front of a crowd of family, coaches and friends.

