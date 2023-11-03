Alden-Conger referendum on Tuesday Published 1:16 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

Voters within the Alden-Conger School District will be called upon Tuesday to determine whether to approve an increase to the district’s operating levy for the next 10 years.

The district is asking to increase the levy by $1,194 per pupil for 10 years, which would be subject to an annual increase at the rate of inflation. The increase equates to an estimated new $557,000 of annual revenue.

Taxpayers in the Alden-Conger district currently pay $206 per pupil.

Information on the school district’s website states the new authorization would increase taxes $40 a month — or $488 annually — for the owner of a $100,000 home, apartment complex or commercial building. That doubles to about $81 a month — or almost $977 a year — for a $200,000 property. Owners of a $500,000 home, commercial building or apartment complex would pay an additional $203 a month or about $2442.

Agriculture property beyond the dwelling value, which includes the house, garage and one acre of land, will not be taxed. Seasonal recreational property will also not be taxed unless it is used as a primary residence.

The district has said the increase is needed as it deals with declining enrollment with minimal new state revenue, which has led to a reduction in general fund balance. It states the funds will allow the district to maintain small class sizes, sustain technology, set up the long-term financial stability of the district and provide essential student programming. It will also help retain and attract quality staff and keep pace with changing educational needs.

Absentee voting began Sept. 22 and will continue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today or from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at the Freeborn County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office at the Freeborn County courthouse, 411 S. Broadway.

On Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the former City Hall building at 147 N. Broadway in Alden.