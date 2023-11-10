Awards given out for Albert Lea boys’ soccer program

The Albert Lea boys' soccer team recently held its awards banquet. Receiving awards on varsity were, from left, Ian Vazquez, Newcomer Award; Diego B. Vidal, Most Consistent Overall; Mike Olson, Most Consistent Offense; Alex Palmer, Most Consistent Defense; and Aiden Hartman, Coaches Award. Provided
Winning Big 9 All Conference honors was Diego B. Vidal and Big 9 Honorable Mention was Mike Olson. Provided
Big 9 Scholar Athletes were Aiden Hartman and Mike Olson. Provided
Junior varsity award winners were, from left, Josue Sanchez, Newcomer Award; Kyle Steffl, Most Consistent Defense; Anthony Lazaro, Most Consistent Offense; Jonathan Hartman, Most Consistent Overall; Jake Woyen, Coaches Award. Provided
B Squad Awards were given out to, from left, Jackson Shaw, Most Consistent Defense; Cam Arendt, Most Consistent Overall; and Luke Jansen, Newcomer Award. Not pictured are Abe Isaacson, Most Consistent Offense, and Hsa Taw, Coaches Award. Provided