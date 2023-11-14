Beverly Rasmussen

A memorial service for Beverly (Schiager) Rasmussen, 97, will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 2pm at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home. Reverend Matt Griggs will officiate. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Beverly passed away on November 13, 2023, at the Northwood Retirement Center in Northwood, IA where she had resided for the last three years.

Beverly was born on January 14, 1926, to Goodwin and Gladys (Hoversen) Schiager in Albert Lea, MN. She grew up and attended school in Albert Lea. On January 24, 1943, Beverly married Maynard Rasmussen. Together they welcomed three children.

Beverly enjoyed being a wife, mother, and homemaker. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, working crossword puzzles and the companionship of her two cats, Rocky and Alayna. Time spent with her family brought Beverly great joy.

Beverly is survived by her children Nancy (Chuck) Stadheim, Dick (Sharon) Rasmussen; son-in-law Bob Battenfeld; grandchildren Brenda (Dan) Hullopeter, Barb (Pat) Hullopeter, Todd (Jana) Stadheim, Teresa (Travis) Wangen, Lisa (Drew) Harden, Jodi (Bob) Ossewaarde, Angie (Arthur) Jones, Sarah (Drew) Innis, and Jeff (Laura) Rasmussen; 25 great grandchildren; and 18 great great grandchildren.

Beverly was preceded in death by her husband Maynard; daughter Carol; granddaughter Linda Spooner; parents and her brothers and sisters.

God Bless her memory.