Blooming Prairie High School class of 1961 meets Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

The high school class of 1961 from Blooming Prairie had their 2023 reunion on Oct. 7 at the Pizza Cellar in Blooming Prairie.

The class had 71 graduates, with 21 of them present for the reunion. It was a great time for everyone in attendance, and a special tribute was paid to the 22 deceased classmates, including Curtis Reese, Darla Coughlin, Tony Burke, Diane Tollefson, Suzanne Tollefson, Barb Lysne, Ron Benson, Jens Anderson, Connie Ryan, Ronald Ramsey, Marlys Benson, Jim W. Johns, Herman Mueller, Darwyn Kilian, Jim Ditlevson, Dave Underwood, Sharon Kruger, Joe Benson, Kathy Harty, Lyle Noble, Jim Bob Johns and George Taylor.

The next class reunion will be in 2024 on the first Saturday of October.