Bolan church fundraiser Sunday Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

A Drive-in Take-Out Meal at Bolan Trinity United Methodist Church is slated for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

The meal includes Swiss steak, coleslaw, mashed potatoes, homegrown sweet corn and squash, and a homemade chocolate chip cookie.

Free-will donation will be accepted, with all funds raised going to support a new church steeple.

Delivery is available to Northwood by calling Pam Anderson at 641-324-1102 by Saturday. Pickup will be in front of the Worth County courthouse at noon.

Bolan Trinity United Methodist Church is at 4214 Tulip Lane in Kensett, Iowa.