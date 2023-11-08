Bolan church fundraiser Sunday

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

By Submitted

A Drive-in Take-Out Meal at Bolan Trinity United Methodist Church is slated for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

The meal includes Swiss steak, coleslaw, mashed potatoes, homegrown sweet corn and squash, and a homemade chocolate chip cookie.

Free-will donation will be accepted, with all funds raised going to support a new church steeple.

Email newsletter signup

Delivery is available to Northwood by calling Pam Anderson at 641-324-1102 by Saturday. Pickup will be in front of the Worth County courthouse at noon.

Bolan Trinity United Methodist Church is at 4214 Tulip Lane in Kensett, Iowa.

More News

Alden-Conger School referendum passes

‘My voice matters’: Felons vote at polls for first time after voting rights restored

1 injured in I-90 crash in Freeborn County

Joining the downtown: Area woman excited for new boutique in Albert Lea

Print Article