Cantori to usher in Advent and Christmas Published 8:00 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

Albert Lea Cantori will present their annual “Singing in the Season” choral concert at 3 p.m. Nov. 19 at United Methodist Church in Albert Lea. This popular concert ushers in the Advent and Christmas season.

People are invited to come and enjoy the haunting “O Come, Emmanuel” by Elaine Hagenberg and lovely Celtic arrangements of “Lo, How A Rose E’er Blooming” and “Silent Night.” Hear the beautiful Norwegian carol “O Yule Full of Gladness” and the Austrian carol “Still, Still, Still.” Closing out the first half will be a Brazilian Christmas carol.

The second half of the program will include several selections from The Nutcracker Suite and Christmas music from the movies.

Email newsletter signup

Accompanists will be Matt Lehman, pianist; Rebecca Crissinger, violinist; Suzanne Mauer, oboist; River DePoppe, cellist; Deb Stolarcek, flutist; Jon Romer, Native American flutist, and Noah Eggebraaten, Travis Ness, David Ness, Bonnie Jensen, percussionists. The Cantori is under the direction of Eileen Nelson Ness.

The concert is free and open to the public. A free-will offering will benefit the food shelf.