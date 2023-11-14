Chad Randolph Studier “Wick”

Chad’s soul unexpectedly went to Heaven on October 31, 2023, and his body ceased functioning after removing life support on November 9, 2023. He was 44 years old.

Chad spent his life on Earth residing in Minnesota, Washington, and Wisconsin. He had a positive impact on others everywhere he spent time. Even as a small child, Chad was outgoing, caring, and loving. Most every person he met became his friend or instantly loved him.

Email newsletter signup

Chad had various careers, mostly in sales, and was the top, or within the top, salesperson in every firm he worked with. A few years ago, Chad decided to go out on his own and start an independent insurance agency from scratch. He built an agency that is exponentially growing and thriving. He told many people he was building this company for the future benefit of his 10-year-old daughter, Evelyn, whom he loved dearly. Family has learned his clients weren’t just clients, but rather people who considered him a friend and who loved him.

Chad will be greatly missed not only by his large family, but surely by anyone who ever had the privilege of knowing him.

Chad is survived by his daughter, Evelyn; mother, Susan Studier; his brothers, Christopher (Janine), Jason (Holly), Joshua (Brooke); nephews and nieces, Brittny (Adam), Gabriel (Brandi), Noah, Paul, Elena, Sebastian, Elias, Leopold, Nikolai, Augustus, Annamarais; great-nephew, Huxley; Grandmother Laetetia Anne Chavez (Tony); many aunts, uncles, and cousins; fiancé, Lori Lidell. Chad was preceded in death by his father, Randolph Studier, grandparents Paul W. and Marge Schmidt, and Rudolph Studier.

A memorial service is planned for Chad’s birthday, May 24, 2024.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a monetary donation for the care and education of Chad’s beloved daughter Evelyn.

Checks payable to: The Chad Studier Family

Mail Checks to:

Bell Bank

19810 Headwaters Blvd. N.

Forest Lake, MN 55025

If you would like to donate to Evelyn’s future in a different way, please reach out to a family member. Arrangements were entrusted to Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services in Eau Claire. Online condolences for Chad’s family may be left at www.lenmarkfh.com.