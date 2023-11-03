Court dispositions: Aug. 2-10, 2023

Published 4:08 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

By Submitted

Freeborn County District Court

Aug. 2

Symmieona Sha’melle Williams, 29, 653 Galtier St., St. Paul. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – no proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Aug. 4

Brett Thomas Green, 34, MN Correctional Facility-Faribault. Count 1: Drugs – possession of methamphetamine – fifth-degree felony. Dismissed when conditions met. Unsupervised probation for one year.

Savannah April Talamantes, 25, 0152 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Count 1: Harassment restraining order – violate. Dismissed when conditions met. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $275.

Charles David Tuttle, 53, 304 Cedar Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Fugitive from justice from other state. Extradition waived.

James Michael Harris, 37, 1510 Academy Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – seat belt required. Fees $25.

Jennifer Negron Maldonado, 38, 726 Larimore Cir., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 101/70. Fees $380. Count 2: Instruction permit violation. Fees $50.

William Oliverio Quib Caal, 28, 308 2nd St. SW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Aug. 7

Traid Lee Mason, 33, MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud. Count 1: Pharmacy – legend drugs – unlawful to possess, sell, give away, barter, exchange or distribute – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 90 days served. Fees $75. Count 2: Pharmacy – legend drugs – unlawful to possess, sell, give away, barter, exchange or distribute – misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 3: Pharmacy – legend drugs – unlawful to possess, sell, give away, barter, exchange or distribute – misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 4: Pharmacy – legend drugs – unlawful to possess, sell, give away, barter, exchange or distribute – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Gilson Patrick Pina, 24, 2019 Main St. SE, Albert Lea. Count 1: Second-degree burglary – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 18 months, stayed for three years. Supervised probation for three years. Local confinement for 25 days, credit for 25 days served. Restitution $200. Fees $205. Count 2: Second-degree burglary – felony. Dismissed. Count 3: Fleeing a Peace Officer by a means other than a motor vehicle – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Aug. 8

Issac William Andresen, 23, 1410 Sheridan St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic collision – failure to notify owner of damage – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 30 days, stay 30 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $380.

Amber Lynn Tasker, 43, 79928 255th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for two days, credit for two days served. Restitution $35.99. Fees $50.

Elijah Marchelle McDuffie, 42, 118 W. Keetoowah, Tahlequah, OK. Count 1: CMV – use radar detector or operate commercial vehicle equipped with radar detector – misdemeanor. Fees $180.

Aug. 9

Andrew Scott Adams, 35, PO Box 170, Albert Lea. 12/25/21 offense. Count 1: Domestic assault – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Threats of violence – felony. Local confinement for 364 days, stay for 297 days, credit for 67 days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $205. 1/1/22 offense. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order violation – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic abuse no contact order violation – felony. Dismissed. Count 3: Domestic abuse no contact order violation – felony. Dismissed. Count 4: Domestic abuse no contact order violation – felony. Dismissed.

Camren Michael Cunningham, 18, 69482 135th St., Twin Lakes. Count 1: Traffic – reckless driving. Fees $180.

Nyuon Thaijok Joak, 29, 204 Charlotte Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Removal or alteration of firearm serial number – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Possess pistol without permit – gross-misdemeanor. Local confinement for 364 days, stay 361 days, credit for three days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $455.

Goy John Majiok, 21, 202 150th St., Apple Valley. 8/3/22 offense. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic collision – driver fails to give information. Dismissed. 9/26/22 offense. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 64 days served. Fees $155. Count 3: Traffic – open bottle law. Dismissed. Count 4: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 64 days served. Fees $155. Count 5: Drugs – possess over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle. Dismissed.

Candice Joy Salas, 45, 1212 Washington Memorial Dr., St. Cloud. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Mario Stephen Sanchez, 31, 115 S. 20th Ave. E., Duluth. Count 1: Assault – fifth-degree misdemeanor. Stay of adjudication. Unsupervised probation for six months. Fees $75.

Jon David Stout, 36, 605 Fountain St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance – felony. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $150.

Ledis Marlene Cuba Valdivieso, 21, 212 Euclid Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Supervised probation for one year. Local confinement for 30 days, stay 30 days. Fees $381. Count 2: Traffic regulation – uninsured vehicle – driver violation. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – misdemeanor – underage drinking and driving. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Count 4: Traffic – open bottle law. Dismissed.

Madalyn Faith Yost, 18, 313 Garden Rd., Albert Lea. Count 1: Liquor – consumption under 21. Fees $180.

Robert Dean Campbell, 72, 1225 Madison Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Jacob Alan Gardner, 36, 1106 Plainview Ln., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 84/70. Fees $130. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Evelyn Martinez, 31, 6464 Melville Grove Ct., Las Vegas, NV. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 92/70. Fees $220.

Samantha Jo Moderow, 27, 1207 3rd Ave., N., Wahpeton, ND. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 94/70. Fees $220.

Brandon Michael Ramirez, 38, 426 W. High St., Springfield, MO. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Julio Cesar Trujillo-Facio, 31, Mexico, Chihuahua, OA. Count 1: Traffic – no or inoperative trailer brakes. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – trailer not equipped with safety chains. Fees $100. Count 3: Traffic – length of single vehicle exceed limitations – three-vehicle combination. Fees $40.

Charles Joseph Ykema, 19, 1008 13th Ave. SW, Austin. 5/26/23 offense. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 91/70. Fees $220. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200. Count 3: Traffic – no proof of insurance. Fees $200. 5/26/23 offense. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Aug. 10

Jamie Eric Helland, 40, 521 Alice Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – felony possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Stay of imposition. Local confinement for five days, credit for five days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $180. Count 2: Drugs – possession of drug paraphernalia – petty misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Kristina Lynn Wright, 35, 414 College St. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Animals at large. Fees $180.

Bruce Alan Bakken, 69, 29557 State Hwy. 13, Hartland. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 180 days, stay for 176 days, credit for four days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $980. Count 3: Traffic – open bottle law. Dismissed.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

