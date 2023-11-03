Jan. 20, 1959 – Oct. 10, 2023 David Allen Wendt, 64 years of age, was born to Wilma Anne and Robert Melvin Wendt on a Naval Base in New Port, Rhode Island. He and his siblings grew up in Albert Lea, MN.

Dave joined the Army at the age of 17. He proudly served his country in Munich, Germany until 1979. He took some time to enjoy the ride and hitchhiked his way across the country. He then went on to school for refrigeration and worked at Streaters in Albert Lea for about 10 years. He had a child, Bridgette, then went on to marry Deloris Madrigal and have two more children who were the center of David’s world. He was never prouder of anything in his life. He lived for his children and grandchildren.

He made a home in many places and was a kind and friendly neighbor to all. Although Dave didn’t have a lot, he would always give what he did have if he saw someone in need. Humor poured out of him. He always had something quirky to say to make you laugh. He spent the last 20 years living in Faribault, MN where he was close to his family. He enjoyed camping, fishing, being a dad and grandpa, and loving on his pets. He will always be remembered as the best pet grandpa.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Wilma and Robert, cherished granddaughter Melody, and brother-in-law Randy Matejeck. He is survived and will be missed by his children, Bridgette Garcia, Amelia Wendt (Levi), and Greydon Wendt, his grandchildren Lyric, Nevaeh, and Dreyvin, siblings Kari (Doug) Jensen, Christian Wendt, Cyndthia Matejcek, Paul (Mary) Allison, Steve Allison (Cami), Uncle Robert “Butchy” (Patty) Mollunehauer, many cousins and beloved nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be hosted by his family at the Edgewater Bay Pavilion on Sunday, November 19th from 1p-4p. Food will be served. Please bring a fun memory of Dave to share.