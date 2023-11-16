Demolition of former Naeve Hospital moving quickly

Crews continue demolition of the former Naeve Hospital building Thursday morning. The 1911 original building, as well as the 1919 and 1926 portions are all expected to be down by the end of the week, according to Mayo Clinic Health System officials. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Hospital leaders said they anticipate all of the demolition and cleanup to be done by the end of the year. The new commemorative garden that is being planned in its place will be put in sometime in the spring. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune