Duplicate bridge winners

Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

By Submitted

Duplicate bridge is played at the Senior Citizen Center in Austin on Tuesday and Wednesday; both sessions start at 11:30 a.m. Players come from Mason City, Rose Creek, Albert Lea and Austin.

Tuesday became a “red letter” day as per the score keepers — they have never announced a three-way tie for first place, all with scores of 41. They were the following:

  • From Albert Lea: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus
  • From Rose Creek: John Leisen and Rick Stroup
  • From Austin: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters,
  • Fourth place: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Wednesday winners were the following:

  • First: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
  • Second: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
  • Third: Barb and Orrin Roisen
  • Fourth: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

Email newsletter signup

More News

Freeborn County sheriff, attorney put in salary requests

Sports Memories: Ziebell named Coach of Year

Marriage Licenses: October 2023

Star Class: Fire Prevention

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections