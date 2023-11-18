Duplicate bridge winners
Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 17, 2023
Duplicate bridge is played at the Senior Citizen Center in Austin on Tuesday and Wednesday; both sessions start at 11:30 a.m. Players come from Mason City, Rose Creek, Albert Lea and Austin.
Tuesday became a “red letter” day as per the score keepers — they have never announced a three-way tie for first place, all with scores of 41. They were the following:
- From Albert Lea: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus
- From Rose Creek: John Leisen and Rick Stroup
- From Austin: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters,
- Fourth place: Barb and Orrin Roisen
Wednesday winners were the following:
- First: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
- Second: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
- Third: Barb and Orrin Roisen
- Fourth: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson