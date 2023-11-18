Duplicate bridge winners Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

Duplicate bridge is played at the Senior Citizen Center in Austin on Tuesday and Wednesday; both sessions start at 11:30 a.m. Players come from Mason City, Rose Creek, Albert Lea and Austin.

Tuesday became a “red letter” day as per the score keepers — they have never announced a three-way tie for first place, all with scores of 41. They were the following:

From Albert Lea: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus

From Rose Creek: John Leisen and Rick Stroup

From Austin: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters,

Fourth place: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Wednesday winners were the following:

First: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Second: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Third: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Fourth: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson