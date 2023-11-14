Elsie Hacker, age 94, passed away on November 13, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Home in Albert Lea, MN. A funeral service will be held at 10am Saturday November 18, 2023, at the Mansfield Lutheran Church with a visitation held 1 hour prior to the service. Pastor Don Rose will be officiating.

Elsie was born in the rural farmhouse on January 19, 1929 to Bennie and Ellen (Seberg) Benson. Elsie attended school in the Gravel Pit one-room school and graduated from Kiester High School and the Mankato Teachers College. After graduating, she taught at the one-room Sharp’s Corner School. She married Carl Hacker and together they had 3 girls and 2 boys.

Elsie loved to go camping and traveling around the US with Carl and their friends. In the 1970’s, she took a trip to Sweden to visit her father’s home and their family. Elsie was a member of the Church WELCA. She enjoyed cooking, being known for her rice pudding and pickles. She also enjoyed quilting, playing cards, gardening, and of course ice cream. However, she cherished playing games with her children and grandchildren.

Email newsletter signup

She is survived by her children Virginia (Robert) Neisen, Karen Greenfield, Susan McInnes, Richard Hacker, and Bennett (Renee) Hacker; grandchildren Jeff (Lisa) Neisen, Laura (Shane) Clark, Dyon (Wendy) Greenfield, Linnea (Mike) Petersen, Bill (Desi) Hacker, Donny McInnes, and Nate (Naomi) Hacker; brother Eldon Benson. Great-grandchildren Ethan and Emily Clark, Ethan and Kate Greenfield, Riley (Amy) Petersen, Ali-Jean (Tyler Lair) Petersen, Anthony Hacker, Kayla and Samantha Hacker, Thomas and Belle Huntley, Easton, Ashlyn, Adelyn Hacker. Brothers-in-law Max (Marlys) Hacker, Gordon (Jeanne) Hacker; sisters-in-law Lois Benson and Edythe Thompson.

She was preceded in death by her husband Carl Hacker; parents Bennie and Ellen Benson; brothers Vernon and Gordon Benson; stepmother Erma. Brothers and Sisters-in-law Albert (Helen) Hacker, Frank (Bette) Hacker, Andrew (Darlene) Hacker, Myrtle (Morris) Spires, Maxine (Lester) Helland, Duane Thompson, Robert (Mary) Hacker; special cousins Arlene Levine and Pearl Sauke.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff and Good Samaritan and St. Croix Hospice.