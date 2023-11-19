EST/EDON, M.
Published 9:08 pm Saturday, November 18, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Estate of Mary Ann Edon, Decedent
Court File No. 24-PR-23-1528
NOTICE AND ORDER
OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL
ADJUDICATION
OF INTESTACY,
DETERMINATION
OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE
AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on January 8, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 411 S. Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007 by Zoom, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Megan Nicole Stephoni, whose address is 6851 SW 18th Street, Owatonna, MN, 55060 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. There will be no in person appearances.
Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
11/9/23
BY THE COURT
/s/Christy Hormann
Judge of District Court
Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Kristin K. Haberman
Einhaus, Mattison, Carver & Haberman, P.A.
202 Cedar Avenue North
Owatonna, MN, 55060
Attorney License No: 0268045
Telephone: (507) 451-3580
FAX: (507) 451-3532
Email:
haberman@owatonnalawyers.com
Email newsletter signup
Albert Lea Tribune:
Nov. 18 and 25, 2023
EST/EDON, M.