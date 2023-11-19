EST/EDON, M. Published 9:08 pm Saturday, November 18, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Estate of Mary Ann Edon, Decedent

Court File No. 24-PR-23-1528

NOTICE AND ORDER

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL

ADJUDICATION

OF INTESTACY,

DETERMINATION

OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on January 8, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 411 S. Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007 by Zoom, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Megan Nicole Stephoni, whose address is 6851 SW 18th Street, Owatonna, MN, 55060 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. There will be no in person appearances.

Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

11/9/23

BY THE COURT

/s/Christy Hormann

Judge of District Court

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Kristin K. Haberman

Einhaus, Mattison, Carver & Haberman, P.A.

202 Cedar Avenue North

Owatonna, MN, 55060

Attorney License No: 0268045

Telephone: (507) 451-3580

FAX: (507) 451-3532

Email:

haberman@owatonnalawyers.com

Albert Lea Tribune:

Nov. 18 and 25, 2023

EST/EDON, M.