EST/MONSON, D.

Published 6:38 am Saturday, November 4, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF FREEBORN THIRD JUDICIAL
DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 24-PR-23-1592
Notice and Order for Hearing
on Petition for Descent
of Property
Estate of Donald Wayne Monson,
Decedent
A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this court. The Petition states that the Decedent died more than three years ago leaving property in Minnesota. It requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will (dated Jan. 22, 1983) and for the descent of such property to be determined and assigned by this court to the persons entitled to the property. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the petition may be granted. It is ordered and notice is given that on December 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM a hearing will be held at this Court located at 411 South Broadway, Albert
Lea, MN 56007 by Zoom to hear the petition. There will be no in person appearances.
Dated: October 16, 2023
Attorney for Petitioner
Donald W. Savelkoul
Savelkoul Law Office
2302 East Main Street
Albert Lea, MN 56007
Attorney License No.: 240680
Telephone: (507) 552-5291
Email: dsavelkoul@savelkoullaw.com
Albert Lea Tribune:
Nov. 4 and 10, 2023
