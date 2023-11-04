EST/MONSON, D. Published 6:38 am Saturday, November 4, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF FREEBORN THIRD JUDICIAL

DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 24-PR-23-1592

Notice and Order for Hearing

on Petition for Descent

of Property

Estate of Donald Wayne Monson,

Decedent

A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this court. The Petition states that the Decedent died more than three years ago leaving property in Minnesota. It requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will (dated Jan. 22, 1983) and for the descent of such property to be determined and assigned by this court to the persons entitled to the property. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the petition may be granted. It is ordered and notice is given that on December 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM a hearing will be held at this Court located at 411 South Broadway, Albert

Lea, MN 56007 by Zoom to hear the petition. There will be no in person appearances.

Dated: October 16, 2023

Attorney for Petitioner

Donald W. Savelkoul

Savelkoul Law Office

2302 East Main Street

Albert Lea, MN 56007

Attorney License No.: 240680

Telephone: (507) 552-5291

Email: dsavelkoul@savelkoullaw.com

Albert Lea Tribune:

Nov. 4 and 10, 2023

EST/MONSON, D.