Exterior walls start coming down on former Naeve Hospital building
Published 12:04 pm Friday, November 10, 2023
Crews began demolishing the east side of the original Naeve Hospital building Friday morning after weeks of interior demolition work and asbestos removal.
Crews with construction company Veit work to bring down the former Naeve Hospital building Friday morning piece by piece. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Equipment tears through building Friday morning. Demolition is slated to be complete by the end of the year. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
Crews with Veit were spraying water during the demolition process for dust control. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
The building has gone through a series of steps until it could be ready for demolition, including asbestos abatement and removal of other nonrecyclable materials. An estimated 80% of the debris is expected to be recycled. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune
