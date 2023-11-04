Eye on the Arts: Get involved in the arts throughout month Published 8:40 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

Eye on the Arts by Glen Parsons

Albert Lea Art Center’s show will still run through Nov. 4. Bonnie Wedge’s fiber art and Judy Myers’ miniatures will be on display at the gallery. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

On Saturday, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m., the Community Band will honor all veterans with a concert at the Marion Ross theater. It will be a special way to honor all area veterans.

And Sunday, Nov. 12, at 3 p.m. at the ALHS auditorium, famous pianist, composer and improviser Charlie Albright will bring his talents to the stage for Civic Music members. This is a not-to-be missed afternoon of entertainment.

On Sunday, Nov. 19, Cantori will perform their Christmas Concert “Singing in the Season” at 3 p.m. at United Methodist Church. This group brings top quality vocal performance to get you in the mood for the holiday season. Christmas favorites and fun new songs accompanied by musicians make it a traditional favorite. I feel privileged to be a part of this group!

These are all the events for November that I have received from the arts groups.

Enjoy these and other events related to Thanksgiving this month!

Glen Parsons is a member of Albert Lea Community Theatre.