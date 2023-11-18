Fire causes damage at Jake’s Pizza Published 9:41 am Saturday, November 18, 2023

Damage was reported at Jake’s Pizza in Albert Lea Friday evening from a fire in the pizza oven’s exhaust fan and ductwork.

According to an Albert Lea Fire Rescue press release, when fire crews arrived at the restaurant, at 126 W. Clark St., firefighters found fire coming from the fan and in the ductwork for the pizza oven inside the restaurant. The owner had used a fire extinguisher on the fire prior to the fire crew’s arrival, and that assisted in slowing down the fire.

Crews worked on the scene for about an hour checking for fire extension outside the ductwork and verifying everything had cooled.

Damages are estimated at $8,000. No injuries were reported.

The restaurant will be closed until further notice.