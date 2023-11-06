Garage fire and other reports Published 11:09 am Monday, November 6, 2023

A garage fire was reported at 9:22 p.m. Friday at 702 Pilot St. in Albert Lea.

1 cited for theft

Police cited Sashy Martinez, 38, for theft at 2:37 p.m. Friday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 10:24 p.m. Friday from an inmate in the jail regarding a theft of belongings from a storage unit.

Deputies received a report at 7:57 p.m. Friday of a purse that was stolen while at 204 Main St. in Myrtle. The purse was recovered in the roadway but was missing an ID, cash and credit cards.

1 arrested on warrant, driving after suspension

Police arrested Jesse Ray Lee, 30, on driving after suspension and a warrant after a traffic stop at 11:18 p.m. Friday near West Main Street and Will-O-Bruce Drive.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Tara Marie Salou-Olson, 27, on a felony warrant from Sherburne County after a traffiic stop at 1:59 a.m. Sunday at West Clark Street and South Ermina Avenue.

Male reportedly assaulted

Police received a report of a male who was reportedly jumped by three males at 3:39 p.m. Sunday near West Front Street and Madison Avenue.

Minor injuries reported after vehicle, deer collide

A car reportedly collided with a deer at 7:46 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 35 near milepost 10. Minor injuries were reported.