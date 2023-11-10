Gas reported stolen and other reports Published 8:55 am Friday, November 10, 2023

Five gallons of diesel gas were reported taken at 8:59 a.m. Thursday at 11945 760th Ave. in Glenville.

Theft by fraud reported

Email newsletter signup

Deputies received a report of theft by fraud at 10:37 a.m. Thursday on 850th Avenue in Glenville.

2 brought in on warrants

Deputies arrested Tundra Ann Beck, 30, from Mower County on a warrant at 4:28 p.m. Thursday.

Winona County deputies brought in Carl Gipson, 49, on a warrant at 9:44 p.m. Thursday.

1 cited for violation

Police arrested Todd Allen Ferguson, 55, after a traffic stop at 10:42 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 35 near milepost 11. He was also cited for a domestic abuse no contact order violation.

Juvenile arrested for marijuana, e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of marijuana under 21 and possessing an e-cigarette on school property at 2:36 p.m. Thursday at Southwest Middle School.

School bus stop arm violations reported

Police received a report at 3:55 p.m. Thursday of a school bus stop arm violation that had occurred at about 7:51 a.m. near Bridge Avenue and Ruble Avenue.

Police received a report at 5 p.m. Thursday of a school bus stop arm violation that had occurred at about 3:07 p.m. near Fountain Street and Maurice Avenue.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 5:17 p.m. Thursday on the 200 block of North Broadway.

1 held for DUI

Police held Shalisa Renae Strouf, 28, for driving under the influence after a traffic crash at 6:12 p.m. Thursday near Bridge Avenue and Marshall Street.

Motorcyclist injured in crash

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon with minor injuries after a crash at the intersection of Bridge Avenue and East Fountain Street.

According to police, Jared Lee Hogstad, 29, of Albert Lea, was riding a 2003 Harley-Davidson on Fountain Street and was turning north onto Bridge Avenue when at some point he laid the bike down. Police said they are unsure as to the cause of the crash.

The crash was reported at 3:28 p.m.