George Ziebell, 91, passed Monday, October 30, 2023. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 7 at 11AM at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home. Visitation will be held for two hours prior to the service. Reuben Unseth will be officiating.

George was born August 30, 1932 on the family farm in London Township to Otto and Bernice Ziebell. He grew up with his siblings doing chores on the farm and eventually went to school in rural Myrtle for 9 years. He served in the Army from 1953-1955.

On September 23, 1956 George was united in marriage to Elaine Monson. They resided on the Ziebell family farm where they raised their 4 children.

He attended Calvary Lutheran Church and enjoyed doing puzzles, especially loop words. He loved visiting his family, especially his grandkids and great-grandkids.

He is survived by his sons Kevin (Carole) Ziebell of Lewiston, MN and Pete Ziebell of Myrtle, MN; daughter Pauline Flugum of Glenville, MN; grandchildren Japheth (Lisa) Ziebell of Caledonia, Joel Ziebell of Winona, Alicyn Ziebell of Lewiston, Jennifer Flugum of Glenville, Robert (Lacy) Flugum of Viroqua, WI; great-grandchildren Emily, Nova, Christopher, Deanna, Malachi, Esther, Faith, Trinity, Moriah, Eden, Eve; brothers Laverne (Bev) Ziebell of Bena and David (Patsy) Ziebell of Emmons; sisters Irene Paape of Shakopee, Ginger Knight of Mantorville, Frances (Keith) Olson of Northwood; sisters-in-law Lois Ziebell of Albert Lea, Karen Ziebell of Grand Meadow, Marlene Monson of Austin; brothers-in-law Duane Monson of Rochester and Mike (Sheryl) Monson of Austin; and many nieces and nephews and extended family.

He is preceded in death by his parents Otto (Bernice) Ziebell; wife Elaine; son Steven; grandson Jonathan; son-in-law Lyle; brothers Fred and Lawrence; sisters Rosa Lea (Berton) Churchill and Marie (Virgil) Dempewolf; brothers-in-law Dean Paape and Ronald Knight; and sister-in-law Rosemary Monson.

Thank you to the staff of St. John’s for their loving care.