It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Gerald Nelson, age 84, Mound, MN on October 29th 2023.

Jerry was born May 27, 1939, in Albert Lea, MN to Helen (Hanson) and LeRoy Nelson. At 14 months, he lost his father in a car accident. Jerry grew up and attended school near Hayward, MN and in Albert Lea. He graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1957.

A 1962 graduate of Luther College Jerry began his teaching/coaching career in Decorah, IA. He continued his career in Waseca and Albert Lea, MN and earned a masters and specialists degree in Secondary School Administration from Mankato State University. He became principal in Albert Lea in 1977.

Jerry left the field of education to buy his father-in-law’s insurance agency in Wittenberg, WI in 1981 but eventually returned to his first loves of teaching/coaching in Antigo, WI and later at Wittenberg-Birnamwood where in 1997 the football team won the state championship. His last two years before retirement he served as principal. For 20 years he spearheaded the Wittenberg Lions Club cheese curd sales operation at the Iola Old Car Show.

After retirement he and his loving wife of 61 years moved to Mound, MN and enjoyed the community and attending many Gopher sporting events.

In addition to English and football, Jerry was a romantic, a foodie, an intellectual, and a genealogist who traced his Scandinavian heritage back to the 1200’s. It seemed he knew or had an association with someone from every town in Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin. He loved great conversation, literature, 70’s sitcoms, anything Scandinavian, mystery books and tv.

He was preceded in death by his mother Helen, father LeRoy and step-father Elmer Christiansen. He is survived by his wife Andrea (Cowles) Nelson; daughter Wendy (Jon) Mead and children Kristina (Matt) Britz, Adam (Whitney) Mead, Dylan Mead and Jenna Mead (Danny Sachi); son Richard (Leanne) Nelson and children Hannah, Erik and Mitchell Nelson; son Nils (Anneke) Nelson and children Aubrey, Magnus and Cammack “Mack” Nelson; great grandchildren Ellis and Lennox Mead and Mara Jo Sachi.

Funeral service Friday 10 Nov at 11 am at St John’s Lutheran Church in Mound, MN. Visitation Thursday 9 Nov 4-7 pm at Huber Funeral Home in Mound. Memorials preferred to the following: Redeemer Lutheran Church, Wittenberg, WI; Walls of Wittenberg; Albert Lea Education Foundation; St John’s Lutheran Church Mound, MN; Minnesota Habitat for Humanity.

Jerry requested that his funeral be a celebration of joy and thankfulness for a life well lived and the blessings to come.

