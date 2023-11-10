Give it a second try; you just might like it Published 8:45 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

Every Little Thing by April Jeppson

My co-worker brought in a yummy cake to share with everyone. She said it was apple something, and honestly, I was going to politely pass. I enjoy eating apples, but apple pie or desserts aren’t really my favorite. As I was about to decline her offer, she poured something on top, turned to me and said, “This is life changing.” OK Kathy, now you’ve got my attention.

She wasn’t wrong. Hands down the best spiced cake I’ve ever tasted. It was the homemade caramel sauce that really took it over the edge. Slightly gooey and not overly sweet. Although I told myself I was going to leave a few bites on the plate, it appears that I ate the entire thing. No regrets.

I have since thought about other desserts that would be improved by the addition of this golden sauce. I’ve wondered how long it would last in the fridge. I even played around with the idea of adding an extract to it. And to think I almost didn’t try it at all because apple desserts aren’t my favorite.

OK folks, that leads me to my deep thought of the day. How many amazing things have I missed out on because I already decided I didn’t like it. I pride myself on being open minded. I was a foreign exchange student and I know first hand that you really need to try something a few times before you can decide if you like it or not. And yet here I am, relearning something I already knew to be true.

In Finland they had mustard that wasn’t like the yellow bottle I was familiar with back home. My first few experiences with it were kind of confusing. My brain wanted it to taste a certain way and it took awhile for me to develop a taste, and a love, for the unique flavor.

Do you like brussel sprouts?

Apparently boiling them was all the rage at one time, so there are lots of people who have decided they do not like them. My first experience was thankfully good. Cut in half, tossed in oil and seasonings and roasted until brown and flakey. From there I’ve had them with bits of bacon, a balsamic vinaigrette or a maple glaze. Hot dang I could go for some brussel sprouts right now.

However, if you were force-fed soggy sprouts in your youth, I can understand why you wouldn’t willingly spend money on them at a restaurant. If I wasn’t trying to be a polite guest, I probably wouldn’t have tried the mustard a second time. If Kathy hadn’t offered me the plate before I had a chance to refuse, I would still be wondering what I should write this article about.

Albert Lean April Jeppson is a wife, mom, coach and encourager of dreams. Her column appears every Saturday.