Glenville woman 1 of 2 injured in crash on I-90 Published 4:20 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

A Glenville woman was one of two people injured in a two-vehicle crash just after noon Wednesday on Interstate 90.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place at around 12:15 p.m. near milepost 164 in Freeborn County and involved a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country Van driven by the 79-year-old Glenville woman and a 2020 Honda CRV SUV driven by a 66-year-old Austin woman. According to the report, both vehicles were traveling eastbound on I-90 when they collided.

The identity of the two drivers have not yet been released.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Hayward Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded.

Check back to the Albert Lea Tribune as more information becomes available.