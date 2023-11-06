HEARING 11.14.23 Published 6:38 am Monday, November 6, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF ALBERT LEA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Heritage Preservation Commission will hold a public hearing in City Hall Council Chambers, 221 E Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007 5:30 pm on Tuesday, November 14 th, 2023 to consider the following application: 1. Certificate of Appropriateness for new windows at 127 Broadway Ave S. Persons who desire to be heard in reference to the above request will be heard at this meeting. Written comments may be submitted to Albert Lea City Hall, Attn: Megan Boeck, 221 E Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007 or by emailing mboeck@ci.albertlea.mn.us Verbal comments may be submitted by calling (507) 377-4349. All comments received before Friday, November 10 th , 2023 by 4pm will be read aloud in part of the public hearing.

Email newsletter signup

Megan Boeck

City Planner

(Published in Albert Lea Tribune November 4, 2023)

Albert Lea Tribune:

Nov. 4, 2023

HEARING 11.14.23