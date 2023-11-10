Jesus won’t let you navigate alone Published 8:00 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

I wasn’t sleeping well. I had so much to do. Thus my heart and mind were anxious.

I awoke to this verse on my phone. It felt like a handwritten note from my Savior:

“Your love, Lord endures forever.” — Psalm 138:8 (NIV)

“Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” — Philippians 4:6-7 (NKJV)

Simple. Truth. Sustainable. Comforting. Life giving. Calming.

Jesus is not only aware of our story, he never leaves you to navigate this season alone.

“Jesus’ arrival wasn’t just another day in history. It was the day in history. When Jesus arrived on earth, He emphatically pronounced that He wanted to have permanent proximity to you, and you to Him. He proved the promises of God to not only be true, but to be everlastingly possible through his life, death, and resurrection.” — “Waiting Here for You,” by Louie Giglio

“I desire to walk this truth out in all moments of my life; yet I often learn, re-learn and then have to learn again.

Worry and fretting will not change anything, it only causes toil in my spirit. It robs me and those around me of joy and peace.” — “Growing in Faith”

“By his divine power, God has given us everything we need for living a godly life. We have received all of this by coming to know him, the one who called us to himself by means of his marvelous glory and excellence.” — 2 Peter 1:3 (NLT)

“This I declare about the Lord: He alone is my refuge, my place of safety; he is my God, and I trust him.” — Psalm 91:2, (NLT)

In my kitchen hangs the picture: Grace, male by Eric Enstrom; and Gratitude, female by Jake Garren; both with hands folded, heads bowed, a Bible and bread. It challenges me to be in a posture of reliance.

“Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.” — 1 Thessalonians 5:18 (NIV)

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.