Lake Mills coach named Coach of the Year Published 4:58 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

The Iowa Association of Track Coaches announced it has named Lake Mills boys’ cross country head coach Beth Van Roekel as the Class 1A Boys State Coach of the Year.

Van Roekel, who completed her second year as head coach, led the team to its first ever state title this year and its second year in a row competing at the state tournament.