Linda Renee Good Ketterling

Linda Renee was called to our heavenly home on November 7th, 2023. Linda was born February 1st in Moorhead, MN. Her family moved to Lamoure, ND where she attended Lamoure grade school and graduated Lamoure high-school in 1971. She was active in band and choir. She was part of the band when the classical show Oliver Twist was popular. Linda was raised on the family farm in Lamoure, ND and loved raising and taking care of animals. Linda was married to Marvin Ketterling on Oct. 2, 1971. They had 4 children, Dean, Sherry, David and Doni. Linda and Marvin were divorced Oct. 31, 1991. Linda is survived by her 4 children, Dean (and Tara), Sherry (and Rob), David (and Stacy), and Doni (and Megan). Linda had 3 grandchildren, Dakota Riley, Alyssa Rae, and Dalten Dean. Linda received her diploma for aviation maintenance technology from Northwest Technical College in Thief River Falls, MN on August 26, 1994. Linda worked at Iron Inc for 18 years. She was a Sunday school teacher for several years. Linda was loved by family and friends very much she will be missed greatly. The hardest part of death is the living while the dead are at rest.