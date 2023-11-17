Lisa Marie Dulas (née White), 62, a lifelong resident of Albert Lea, passed away unexpectedly at her home on November 14, 2023.

Lisa was born on July 17, 1961 to the late Gabriel and Mary White. She graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1979, where she excelled in both hockey and softball. Her athletic achievements showcased her competitive spirit and love for the game, and laid the foundation for a lifetime of perseverance and dedication. Lisa married Steven Dulas in a small ceremony in 1990, and the pair welcomed their son Nick in 1992. Lisa was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, and mother. Lisa worked as a Parts Manager at Interstate Motor Trucks in Albert Lea for 25 years, where she earned the respect and admiration of her colleagues and customers. Her strong work ethic, energy, and capability were evident to all who had the pleasure of working alongside her.

Lisa derived immense happiness from spending time outdoors. Whether it was spending time on the lake or enjoying the sunshine during winters in Florida, Lisa loved the beauty of nature and created lasting memories in its embrace. However, Lisa’s true joy resided in the warmth of her family. She was a devoted and loving mother and was the heart of her circle of family and friends. Family gatherings and holidays were especially meaningful to her, as she relished the opportunity to bring loved ones together around a table filled with her delectable creations. Her talent in the kitchen was unparalleled, and she delighted all with her mouthwatering enchiladas and perfectly-seasoned Spanish rice. Lisa’s spirit of celebration was infectious, and she had a knack for hosting unforgettable gatherings. Her laughter and genuine enthusiasm filled the room, ensuring that no one left her home without a full heart and a satisfied appetite. Her legacy as a generous and nurturing soul will continue to inspire all who were fortunate enough to know her.

Those left to cherish Lisa’s memory include her husband, Steven; son, Nick (Garet) Dulas; sisters, Tracie (Ed) Bellrichard and Mona Nelson; nieces and nephews, Justan (Megan) Bellrichard, Trent (Zach) Bellrichard, Tanner (Lillie) Bellrichard, Katie (Steve) Schulteis, Megan (Bobby) Schettler, Matthew (Jen) Jensen, and Avery and Jaxon White; mother-in-law, Cleone Dulas; sister-in-law, Jennifer (Mike) Jensen; and several other extended family members and countless friends.

In addition to her parents, Gabriel and Mary White, Lisa was preceded in death by an unborn grandchild, Baby Dulas; a brother, Jeff White; and her father-in-law, Philip Dulas.

A memorial mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 20, 2023, at St. Theodore’s Catholic Church, with Father Kurt Farrell officiating. The family will receive friends at a visitation to be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service at church. A celebration of life will follow the service at the Green Lea Golf Course at 2:30PM

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to St. Theodore’s School or The Salvation Army in her name.