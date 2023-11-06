Lunch and learn to feature history of World War I in Minnesota Published 8:55 am Monday, November 6, 2023

In honor of Veterans Day, author Dean Ulland will present the impact of World War I on southern Minnesota at a program at noon Thursday at City Hall, 221 E. Clark St.

As part of the Albert Lea Public Library’s ongoing series, residents are invited to bring their own lunch and learn about a local issue. The program will be held in the Council Chambers on the top floor of City Hall. There is no registration or fee required.

Ulland focuses on the stories and experiences of everyday people in his book, “We Must All be Ready to Sacrifice.” He is a retired professor of history and political science, having taught for 18 years at Riverland Community College.

“It is my attempt to fit the lives of citizens here, into the context of the great war as a world-historical event. I think it is important to remember that we all make history, and are all made by history,” he says on his website at www.foxpointepublishing.com/author-dean-ulland.