Marilyn Faye (Wiertsema) Hardies

Marilyn passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on November 7th, 2023.

Marilyn Faye Hardies was born January 12th, 1947, in Artesia, CA, to George and Lena (Frey) Wiertsema. (California Girl) She moved to Rushmore, MN at the age of three. She attended school in Rushmore until 8th grade. She then went to high school in Worthington and graduated in 1964. She worked at Campbells Soup in Worthington and then at Safeway egg plant in Adrian.

She married the love of her life, Ray Hardies in 1967 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Pipestone. They were blessed with 56 years of marriage. They lived in Luverne, MN before settling down to raise their family in Albert Lea.

She attended Ritters Beauty College in Albert Lea. After graduation she worked for Micheals Hairstyling and years later, she owned her own shop, Angles & Lines for Hair. After retiring from hairstyling, she was a bookkeeper for Warren Wholesale for many years.

Marilyn lived life with enthusiasm, she embodied family loyalty, dedication and commitment and she loved deeply.

She was an amazing daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Marilyn gave her all and did her best at everything she did. She faced all of life’s challenges with courage and strength and she embraced & cherished every joy in life. She loved supporting and believing in the dreams of all those she loved. She actively participated in her children’s and her grandchildren’s sports, tournaments and school events. She was first to volunteer whenever someone needed help, or they had a project to get done.

The cabin was Marilyn’s happy place. She enjoyed sitting on the deck while reading her book, having her “circle of friends” visit every summer and going for her daily pontoon ride with Ray. Marilyn especially enjoyed her weekly Hand & Foot card game with the girls. (Therapy session!) Marilyn was an avid Viking fan, win or lose! Her and Ray also enjoyed their occasional casino night out. Texas also became home for her and Ray in 2010. She loved the sun and the heat! Couldn’t get enough of it. She enjoyed joining groups to learn new crafts, like card making, hardanger and quilting, which she really excelled at. She was also a part of a bible study where she really became comfortable expressing herself and strengthening her already dedicated faith.

Marilyn is survived by her loving husband Ray Hardies, two sons; James (Laurie) Hardies of Eagan, MN, John (Cindy Floysand) Hardies of Faribault, MN, two grandchildren; Jeff Hardies of Albert Lea, MN, Kassi (Daniel) Mondeel of Champlin, MN, and one great-grandson Simon Andrews. As well as many aunts, uncles, two sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, George and Lena Wiertsema, father and mother-in-law, Edward and Esther Hardies, brothers Roger and Harlan Wiertsema, and many beloved friends and extended family.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00PM on Friday, November 17, 2023, at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services, with Pastor Matthew Lehman officiating. The family will receive friends at visitation to be held one hour prior to the service.

We give thanks and praise to our Lord for the life of Marilyn Hardies.