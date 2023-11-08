Marlene McDonald

Marlene Carol McDonald, 85, passed away Monday, November 6, 2023. A memorial service will be held Monday, November 13 at 10am at St. Theodores Catholic Church. Visitation will be held from 4-6pm at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home on Sunday, November 12, and for an hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery following the service. Father Kurt Farrell will be officiating.

Marlene was born January 20th, 1938 to Alvin and Vera Peterson in Albert Lea. She grew up on the farm in Clark’s Grove along with her three siblings. After graduating from High School in Albert Lea, she went to Mankato to attend college for two years in pursuit of a teaching degree. It was around this time that she met and married Robert McDonald and from that union came three beautiful children.

Marlene was a woman of many interests. Her favorites were playing cards, traveling, bunco, and spending time outdoors camping and snowmobiling when she was younger. She was a member of the Card club and Bunco club. She enjoyed having coffee with her friends and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband Robert McDonald; sisters-in-law Mary Peterson and Catherine Huettl; daughters Laura (Brad) Sorenson and Cheryl (Jeff) Kasper; son Tim (Becki) McDonald; grandchildren Chad (Tina) Sorenson, Brock (Mallory) Sorenson, Katie McDonald, Tony McDonald, Emily Kasper, Sydney Kasper; great-grandchildren Chael, Blayke, and Graham Sorenson.

She is preceded in death by her parents Alvin and Vera Peterson; sisters Delores Hughes and Beverly Head; brother Stanley Peterson; brothers-in-law Arthur Hughes and Robert Head; Phillip McDonald, Larry Huettl, and sister-in-law Nora McDonald.