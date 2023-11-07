Mayo in Albert Lea and Austin earn highest grades for patient safety from Leapfrog Group Published 1:38 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin scored high marks for patient safety, earning A grades from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit organization that provides safety ratings. The ratings are intended to help patients choose their preferred health care destinations.

Also receiving the A grade was Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

The Leapfrog Group’s Hospital Safety Score is updated and published twice a year. The score is based on 15 measures of publicly available hospital safety data, combined with 12 self-reported survey answers to produce a single safety score. A panel of patient safety experts developed the measures for the score.

Email newsletter signup

The Leapfrog Group’s survey assesses the status of many hospital practice areas, including:

Electronic medication ordering.

Staffing of ICUs by critical care medical professionals.

Structures and systems to provide a culture that supports safety.

Practices to monitor and maintain safe nursing workforce levels.

Monitoring proper hand hygiene techniques of staff who interact with patients.

Monitoring the use of barcode scanning of patients and medications when administering medications in the hospital.

According to a Mayo press release, the Leapfrog Group is one of many groups that recognize Mayo Clinic as a top choice for patients. Mayo Clinic is the only health care organization that consistently ranks among the top providers nationwide regardless of the quality measure used.