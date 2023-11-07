Mayo in Albert Lea and Austin earn highest grades for patient safety from Leapfrog Group
Published 1:38 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin scored high marks for patient safety, earning A grades from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit organization that provides safety ratings. The ratings are intended to help patients choose their preferred health care destinations.
Also receiving the A grade was Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
The Leapfrog Group’s Hospital Safety Score is updated and published twice a year. The score is based on 15 measures of publicly available hospital safety data, combined with 12 self-reported survey answers to produce a single safety score. A panel of patient safety experts developed the measures for the score.
Email newsletter signup
The Leapfrog Group’s survey assesses the status of many hospital practice areas, including:
- Electronic medication ordering.
- Staffing of ICUs by critical care medical professionals.
- Structures and systems to provide a culture that supports safety.
- Practices to monitor and maintain safe nursing workforce levels.
- Monitoring proper hand hygiene techniques of staff who interact with patients.
- Monitoring the use of barcode scanning of patients and medications when administering medications in the hospital.
According to a Mayo press release, the Leapfrog Group is one of many groups that recognize Mayo Clinic as a top choice for patients. Mayo Clinic is the only health care organization that consistently ranks among the top providers nationwide regardless of the quality measure used.