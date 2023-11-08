McGaffey finishes 58th at state meet Published 6:58 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Albert Lea senior Isaiah McGaffey competed at the Class AA boys state cross country meet Saturday afternoon at the Les Bolstad Golf Course on the campus of the University of Minnesota.

In the field of 160 runners, McGaffey did Albert Lea proud finishing in 58th with a time of 16.59.4.

“Isaiah had a marvelous race as he was able to pass 28 runners in the last mile,” said head coach Jim Haney. “The coaching staff were proud of his effort against some of the top runners in the state. He paced himself well during the early portions of the race and then used his tremendous kick at the end to pass many runners.”

He finished just 1:46.1 behind the winner of the race, Pequot Lakes senior Eli Hall, who finished with a time of 15:13.3.

McGaffey finishes his high school cross country career with a memorable trip to state and the respect of his coaches. Haney said he will be missed after graduation in the spring.