Meet the Athlete: Carly Hoffman Published 4:45 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

Albert Lea volleyball player started sport in 4th grade

Q: What grade are you in?

A: Senior

Q: What town do you live in, and which school do you attend?

A: Hollandale and attend Albert Lea High School

Q: Who is your immediate family?

A: My mom, Lori, my dad, Justin Kohn, and my brothers Caleb and Treavor (and our dogs Remi and Marley

Q: Which sports do you play?

A: volleyball, previously played softball

Q: What is your favorite part of playing your sport?

A: When I get a good dig or get a kill.

Q: What has playing that sport taught you?

A: That when you make a mistake you have to move on from it and do better next time, to dig deep and give it your best all the time.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: This year, our first home game against Red Wing. The second set went 37-35. We won! It was so intense!

Q: How did you get started in your sport?

A: My mom. I started playing volleyball when I was in fourth grade for victory.

Q: What sports did your family members play?

A: Football, baseball, basketball, softball, volleyball, trap shooting, track

Q: What are your sports-related achievements?

A: JV MVP

Q: What are your sports-related goals?

A: To work hard every game and be better than I was the game before.

Q: Who is your favorite professional athlete? Why?

A: Stephanie Samedy (volleyball) she was an outstanding player. Plus she was a Minnesota Gopher.

Q: What are your college plans? Major?

A: Go to college somewhere to major in nursing

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: History

Q: Who is your favorite teacher?

A: I do not have a favorite teacher

Q: What are your hobbies?

A: Volleyball, hunting, fishing and snowmobiling

Q: What is your dream job?

A: I don’t have one, but I want to be a veterinarian.

Q: What is your favorite TV show?

A: “Heartland,” “Vampire Diaries,” and “Outer Banks”

Q: What is an interesting fact about you?

A: I can touch the tip of my nose with my tongue.