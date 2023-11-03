Meet the Athlete: Carly Hoffman
Published 4:45 pm Friday, November 3, 2023
Albert Lea volleyball player started sport in 4th grade
Q: What grade are you in?
A: Senior
Q: What town do you live in, and which school do you attend?
A: Hollandale and attend Albert Lea High School
Q: Who is your immediate family?
A: My mom, Lori, my dad, Justin Kohn, and my brothers Caleb and Treavor (and our dogs Remi and Marley
Q: Which sports do you play?
A: volleyball, previously played softball
Q: What is your favorite part of playing your sport?
A: When I get a good dig or get a kill.
Q: What has playing that sport taught you?
A: That when you make a mistake you have to move on from it and do better next time, to dig deep and give it your best all the time.
Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?
A: This year, our first home game against Red Wing. The second set went 37-35. We won! It was so intense!
Q: How did you get started in your sport?
A: My mom. I started playing volleyball when I was in fourth grade for victory.
Q: What sports did your family members play?
A: Football, baseball, basketball, softball, volleyball, trap shooting, track
Q: What are your sports-related achievements?
A: JV MVP
Q: What are your sports-related goals?
A: To work hard every game and be better than I was the game before.
Q: Who is your favorite professional athlete? Why?
A: Stephanie Samedy (volleyball) she was an outstanding player. Plus she was a Minnesota Gopher.
Q: What are your college plans? Major?
A: Go to college somewhere to major in nursing
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: History
Q: Who is your favorite teacher?
A: I do not have a favorite teacher
Q: What are your hobbies?
A: Volleyball, hunting, fishing and snowmobiling
Q: What is your dream job?
A: I don’t have one, but I want to be a veterinarian.
Q: What is your favorite TV show?
A: “Heartland,” “Vampire Diaries,” and “Outer Banks”
Q: What is an interesting fact about you?
A: I can touch the tip of my nose with my tongue.