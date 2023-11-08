Naeve Hospital nameplate removed as demolition work continues Published 2:30 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Preliminary demolition at the former Naeve Hospital building is ongoing this week, and Wednesday morning crews could be seen removing the Naeve Hospital nameplate.

Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea officials have said the health system has plans to incorporate the nameplate in the future plans at the site.

The cornerstone of the building was previously removed and crews found a time capsule inside that will be opened at a later date.