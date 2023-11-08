Naeve Hospital nameplate removed as demolition work continues

Published 2:30 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

By Sarah Stultz

Crews work to remove the original Naeve Hospital nameplate above the main entrance of the former hospital along Fountain Street during demolition work Wednesday morning. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune

Preliminary demolition at the former Naeve Hospital building is ongoing this week, and Wednesday morning crews could be seen removing the Naeve Hospital nameplate.

Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea officials have said the health system has plans to incorporate the nameplate in the future plans at the site.

The cornerstone of the building was previously removed and crews found a time capsule inside that will be opened at a later date.

Email newsletter signup

 

 

More Health Updates

mayo clinic albert lea

Mayo in Albert Lea and Austin earn highest grades for patient safety from Leapfrog Group

Cancer symposium highlights strength in survivorship 

Changing the way people think about hospice care services

Respiratory illnesses low, TB bouncing back to pre-COVID levels

Print Article