October sweepstakes prize claimed

Published 2:44 pm Thursday, November 2, 2023

By Sarah Stultz

Dan Clark claimed his prize for the October Tribune Halloween Sweepstakes Thursday. He won prizes from T&W Towing, Cheers Liquor, Bliss Bridal and Pizza Ranch. Provided

More News

Albert Lea cosmetologist brings new life to decades-old beauty salon

Council approves accepting bid for VFW building in special meeting

Storage unit broken into and other reports

Biden calls for humanitarian ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas war

Print Article