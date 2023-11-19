ORDINANCE 2023-00 Published 9:06 pm Saturday, November 18, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

FREEBORN COUNTY, MINNESOTA

Ordinance No. 2023-00

Regulation of Cannabis

On November 7, 2023, the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners adopted Ordinance No. 2023-00, Regulation of Cannabis. The purpose of the ordinance is to protect public health and safety by regulating/prohibiting the use of cannabis and cannabis derived products in public places and places of public accommodation within the County to mitigate threats presented to the public and public health by the public use of cannabis. This is a summary of the adopted ordinance. A copy of the entire Ordinance is available for inspection online at: https://www.co.freeborn.mn.us/564/New-Ordinances or at the office of the Freeborn County Auditor-Treasurer located at 411 S. Broadway Ave., Albert Lea, MN, 56007.

Ryan Rasmusson

Interim Administrator

Freeborn County, Minnesota

Albert Lea Tribune:

Nov. 10, 2023

