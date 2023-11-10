‘Our debt to these veterans is immeasurable’: Elementary students celebrate Veterans Day with program Published 2:12 pm Friday, November 10, 2023

By Ayanna Eckblad

Students, teachers and families gathered in the Halverson Elementary School gymnasium Friday morning to present a Veterans Day program to thank those who have served the country.

The program opened with some brief words of welcome from Principal Kim Larson. The next segment involved the Post 56 American Legion Honor Guard, led by Lowell Peterson, standing at the front of the gymnasium to conduct a flag folding ceremony, in which the symbolism of each fold was explained. Afterward, the Honor Guard members took their seats and had a front-row view of the rest of the event.

The kindergarten and first-grade classes led the school in saying The Pledge of Allegiance, followed by second graders singing “Grand Old Flag.” The third graders read an acrostic poem, and fourth graders read a Veterans Day poem written by Jessica Hawkins. Three fifth graders had the honor of reading their essays titled “What Veterans Day Means to Me.”

Following the childrens’ presentations, the program closed with Sgt. David Enser giving a few words on the importance of the holiday and the ways in which veterans protect the freedoms of Americans every day.

“Our debt to these veterans is immeasurable,” Enser said.