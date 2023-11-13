Parking lot under new water tower in progress Published 6:07 am Monday, November 13, 2023

The contractor is working on restoring the parking lot under the new downtown water tower at the corner of Fountain Street and Newton Avenue, according to city of Albert Lea construction updates.

The grading work is nearly done with pavement to follow next week. The city’s portions of the railing and retaining wall have been sandblasted, but their painting may need to wait until spring.

The tower holds 1 million gallons of water, helping the city meet a federal requirement of holding enough water for 1 day of use in case of system disruptions. The city maintains 5 water towers and uses an average of 3.5 million gallons of water a day. The new water tower was also needed for fire protection and economic development.

The following other projects are wrapping up: