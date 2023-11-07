It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Philip Jose Garcia, who passed November 3, 2023. Philip was born on December 9, 1965, in Albert Lea, Minnesota, to parents Eusebio (Joe) and Lily (Zamora) Garcia.

Phil graduated from Albert Lea High in 1985, where he forged lifelong friendships both at school and at Youth for Christ. An avid collector, Philip found joy in collecting DVDs, with a passion for Westerns, many types of flashlights, and anything with an Eagle. Phil found happiness in professional wrestling matches, listening to country and Hispanic music, reading, and loving his pets, especially his cat, Smokey. In his free time, he would often take leisurely walks, absorbing nature and visiting with those he met along the way. Philip had an infectious sense of humor and valued the company of others; he effortlessly struck up conversations with anyone he encountered, sharing his hopes and dreams with those that would listen.

Phil’s positivity served as an inspiration. Even in the face of illness, he embraced life with courage, never complaining and taking comfort in the belief that he would soon be reunited with his loving father and cherished pets.

Philip’s memory is treasured by his mother Lily Garcia of Albert Lea; brother, Rudy Garcia of Albert Lea, and his beloved aunts and uncles, Irene Guzman of Des Moines, IA, Mary Zamora of Albert Lea, Joe Garcia of San Antonio, TX; and many cousins hailing from Albert Lea, St. Paul/Minneapolis, Des Moines, IA, San Antonio, TX, and California.

Along with his father Joe, Phil has been welcomed home by his baby sister Helen Garcia, Smokey the Cat; maternal grandparents Jesse and Emma Zamora of Albert Lea; paternal grandparents Jose and Jovita Garcia of Karnes City, TX; five uncles, Jesse Zamora Jr. of Albert Lea, Jose Guzman of Des Moines, IA, Polo Garcia of Karnes City, Frank Garcia of San Antonio, and Raul Garcia of San Antonio; and one aunt, Genoveva Vasquez of Karnes City.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects during a visitation at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services on November 13, 2023, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. A Rosary service will follow at 6:00 pm. A celebration of Philip’s life will take place on November 14, 2023, at 11:00 am, at St. Theodore Catholic Church; visitation will begin one hour prior. Philip’s final resting place will be at St. Theodore Cemetery. May he rest in peace.