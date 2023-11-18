Robin Gudal: Focus on blessings often overlooked Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

EN(dura)ANCE by Robin Gudal

The trees are becoming bare, the wind is blowing, the days seem shorter and we are preparing for winter as I write at the “crack of dawn”; on my mind is a focused season of thankfulness. I want to be vigilant; not to skip over this important season that prepares us for CHRISTmas.

“A spirit of thankfulness is one of the most distinctive marks of a Christian whose heart is attuned to the Lord. Thank God in the midst of trials and every persecution (oppression).” — Billy Graham

“But when my world broke into pieces

You were there faithfully

When I cried out to you, Jesus

You made a way for me

I may never be the same man

But I’m a man who still believes

When I cried out to you, Jesus

You were there faithfully.” — “Faithfully,” TobyMac

“If you can relate to these lyrics, don’t lose heart, there is hope! God loves me. I’m not here just to fill a place, just to be a number. He has chosen me for a purpose. I know it.” — Mother Teresa

“If you count the sunny and cloudy days of the whole year, you will find that the sunshine predominates.” — Poet Ovid in The Book of Happiness, Margherita Osborn

At church we were given a November calendar with blank spaces to fill in something we are thankful for each day. Ann Voskamp in her book “One Thousand Gifts” challenges the reader to focus on the simple blessings we often overlook. We must intentionally choose to see such as the world around us navigates towards the negative. What’s something you’re thankful for today?

Stand still and consider the wonders of God. — Job 37:14b, Amplified Bible

Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly, teaching and admonishing one another in all wisdom, singing psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, with thankfulness in your hearts to God. — Colossians 3:16, ESV

Blessings upon you this THANKSgiving season.

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.