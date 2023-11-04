Robin Gudal: Pray for parents of next generation Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

I’ve taken some time off work this week to be Nana 24/7. Things have changed in the 39 years since I was an infant momma.

They now have “smarter” diapers; when the line is blue, they are wet. In my momma days, one stuck their index finger into the plastic diaper protector that held (mostly) everything in with diaper pins attached to the cloth diaper.

You can also look up online almost anything to help you be the best you can be to raise these little humans. When their momma had them in the womb she would report, “Now the size of a papaya or yam!”

Wanting to be “cool Nana,” I thought we would paint toes. According to Google it’s a no-no! Thank heavens another mom had the same idea and invented a safe polish for littles that was in stock at Target.

Amazingly, online shopping can be done with one on your knee: Click, click and in a few days it’s delivered right to your doorstep.

“There is nothing too big or too small to pray to God about. He can do the impossible. You just have to ask” — “Not That Fancy,” Reba McEntire.

This week I have been asking for a lot of little miracles

“Oh, please, Jesus, let Nana be able to sleep all night! Please let Nana not ache too much to pick up her sweetie as arms are raised up.”

In a worldwide youth population today of 1.1 billion, you and I have our work cut out for us! It is estimated that less than a third of those young people identify as Christians (YFC International director).

“Then Jesus came to them and said, ‘All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Therefore, go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely, I am with you always, to the very end of the age.’” — Matthew 28:19-20, NIV

Be praying for the mommas, daddies and brave single parents raising this next generation. It is not for the faint of heart. It’s long, tiring hours but such rewarding work!

Thank you, Papa, for all your help this week!

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.