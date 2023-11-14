Sharon R. Meyer

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Sharon Renee Meyer, age 76, on November 12, 2023. She peacefully departed this world, surrounded by her loving family, in the very town she called home throughout her life.

Sharon was born on April 2, 1947, in Albert Lea, MN, to proud parents Milbert and Irene (Challgren) Zeller. After graduating from Kiester High School in 1965, she pursued a college education in Mankato, MN for her passion in cosmetology. She married her high school sweetheart Jerome “Jerry” Meyer on October 10, 1965, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Kiester, MN.

As a hairstylist, her expertise and creativity were highlighted during her tenure at various places in Albert Lea before embarking on a new chapter in Gurnee, IL, when Jerry was transferred within the company he was working for. In Gurnee she worked at Community Trust Credit Union until her well-deserved retirement in 2013. Sharon and Jerry returned to their roots in Albert Lea, cherishing the opportunity to spend precious time with family and friends.

Sharon’s vibrant spirit was evident in her love for sports, particularly volleyball and softball in her younger years and her beloved MN Vikings team. A true enthusiast, Sharon wholeheartedly embraced the excitement of BINGO, travelling far and wide in pursuit of her favorite game. From local venues to day trips at Mystic Lake, she always found joy in the thrill of the game. Her love for cooking and baking was apparent with every dish that she prepared and there was no family gathering without the presence of her famous special K bars.

Above all, Sharon’s greatest joy was her family. She cherished every moment spent in the company of her children, grandchildren, extended family, and special friends. Summertime held a special place in Sharon’s heart as she eagerly awaited the annual visits from her grandchildren, creating precious memories while exploring the wonders of Chicago. Thursdays were always reserved for a game of hand and foot with her special “Circle of Friends”.

Sharon was a pillar of strength, always organizing and ensuring everything had its rightful place. Her meticulous attention to detail extended to her family, as she cherished each birthday and anniversary, diligently keeping track and never missing an opportunity to send a heartfelt card or well-wishes. Sharon’s warm and nurturing personality made her home a haven of love and security, a place where laughter and cherished moments abounded.

Sharon will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Jerry of 58 years; son, Jeffrey (Julie) Meyer and their children Claire, Jaden, and Jack Meyer; and daughter, Shari (Bill) Anderson and their children, Wyeth (Kiesha Kidder) Anderson, Sarah (Jon Fern) Anderson, and Jenna (Parker) Boyum; sister, Becky (Rollie) Senne; brother, Brian (Cyndy) Zeller; sisters-in-law, Joyce (Bob) Hamsund, Jayne Meyer, and Julie Thrond; brother-in-law, James Meyer; along with many nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law, Mary Meyer.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Grace Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, MN; Pastor Shane Koepke will officiate. Sharon’s family will greet guests at a visitation held on Thursday, November 16, 2023 from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Our Savior’s Cemetery in Kiester, MN.

Sharon will forever be remembered as a shining light in the lives of all who knew her. Her kindheartedness, unwavering positivity, and genuine love for others will continue to inspire and resonate within our lives. She will be deeply missed, but her spirit and beautiful memories will forever live on.