Southwest Middle School Standout Student: Thoo Kah
Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 3, 2023
Age: 13
Parents: Mom
Where are you from? St. Paul
Which elementary school did you attend? Lakeview
Favorite teacher of all time and why? Ms. Wangen because she helps me more and I know her more.
Favorite book/author: Percy Jackson series
Current/past activities, volunteer work and other accomplishments: Southwest student council, Southwest choir
What do you want to do after high school? Go to college.
What advice would you give to younger students? Represent your future with your work, and the hard work will be worth it.
What teachers say about him?
“Thoo is a great student. He is kind to others and makes SWMS a better place.”
“Thoo shows empathy to his classmates and is always respectful.”
“I appreciate all the hard work that Thoo puts into his schoolwork.”