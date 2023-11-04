Southwest Middle School Standout Student: Thoo Kah Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

Age: 13

Parents: Mom

Where are you from? St. Paul

Which elementary school did you attend? Lakeview

Favorite teacher of all time and why? Ms. Wangen because she helps me more and I know her more.

Favorite book/author: Percy Jackson series

Current/past activities, volunteer work and other accomplishments: Southwest student council, Southwest choir

What do you want to do after high school? Go to college.

What advice would you give to younger students? Represent your future with your work, and the hard work will be worth it.

What teachers say about him?

“Thoo is a great student. He is kind to others and makes SWMS a better place.”

“Thoo shows empathy to his classmates and is always respectful.”

“I appreciate all the hard work that Thoo puts into his schoolwork.”