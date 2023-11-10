Standout Student: Maxx Richards Published 8:00 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

Age: 16

Parents: Jess and Brett Richards

Where are you from? Albert Lea

Email newsletter signup

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Sibley

Favorite teacher of all time and why: There’s so many amazing teachers, but one of my favorite was Peggy Bennett in first grade. She did a lot of fun things for our class and always pushed us to be our best.

Favorite book/author: “Peak” series by Roland Smith

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Too many to list so these are my favorites. I am basically in every band activity from jazz band to marching band and everything in between, robotics, fall musical, NHS. Outside of school, I’m a manager at McDonald’s.

What do you want to do after high school? Attend college and major in the engineering field.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Find something you love to do and stick with it. Put your all into everything you do, and you will see results!