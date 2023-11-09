State flag and seal designs available for public viewing Published 11:17 am Thursday, November 9, 2023

What do Minnesotans think the next state flag and seal should look like? The public is now invited to see for themselves.

Approximately 2,600 designs were submitted to the State Emblems Redesign Commission during a one-month period; qualifying submissions are now available online.

Minnesota state flag designs make up about 85% of the submissions. Those are available to view at https://serc.mnhs.org/flags.

Minnesota state seal designs make up approximately 15% of submissions. Those are available to view at https://serc.mnhs.org/seals.

Both links have also been added to the State Emblems Redesign Commission website (www.mnhs.org/serc)

Later this month, the commission will select five submissions for each the new state seal and state flag. The commission will select one design (or a modified version) to be utilized as the basis for each emblem.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission was established in the 2023 legislative session to develop and adopt a new design for the official state seal and a new design for the official state flag no later than Jan. 1, 2024.