Stepping out from the shadows: Folk-Americana singer-songwriter from Albert Lea to present live album recording concert Published 1:37 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

Overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic during the original release of his album, up-and-coming musician Elisha Marin, a singer-songwriter from Albert Lea, will put on a live recording concert of the album Tuesday at Shattuck St. Mary’s in Faribault.

Marin, a folk-Americana musician, said his album “Shining Out” is made up of 12 songs that he wrote over 10 years. After writing and fundraising to record the album, he finished recording in February 2020 with the album’s release originally scheduled for April of that year.

“In the interim, the entire world changed,” he said. “Every live music venue shut down.”

Once the venues opened back up, there were gathering restrictions, and Marin said he still didn’t feel good about gathering with a crowd of people for him to perform.

After that, while riding his bike at the state park, he said his bike was attacked by a raccoon, and he crashed, shattering his collarbone and recovered from that over the next three months.

“The album release that year never happened,” he said.

Eventually, the album came out in 2021, but the live music industry still wasn’t back to the way it was before the pandemic.

“It still is different,” he said.

So he continued doing the other things he was a part of, including his work with the Freeborn County Arts Initiative, helping other artists get grants and working on restoring buildings both in Albert Lea and in Iowa.

While taking part in a Rural Regenerator Fellowship through the Springboard for the Arts — an arts fellowship for people in small towns in the Midwest — people encouraged him to put his album out there again.

He wrote an application for a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board and was awarded a grant to have a film crew from Minneapolis record a live performance of the album with his original band on Tuesday. He is expected to release a live recording of the album before Christmas.

Marin has now received two grants through the State Arts Board and has also received support through the GRAMMY Foundation for his work.

He will perform with all of the original band members for his album, as well as Nashville singer Alissa Klein on backup vocals. The band, known as The Page Turners, is a collective of musicians, including Matt Patrick, a multi-instrumentalist and owner of The Library Recording Studio in Minneapolis; Aaron Fabbrini, who has roots in the Americana scene through work with Jars of Clay and Romantica; and Zach Miller, who is known for his dynamic percussion with the Duluth Symphony Orchestra.

Marin said Shattuck St. Mary’s has been wonderful to work with and noted he thinks the facilities are incredible.

While the primary purpose of the concert is to record the video, they have opened up some tickets to the public.

Marin, who started out performing gospel music on stage when he was 8 or 9, said the title track of the album, “Shining Out,” was written during what he described as a dark moment in American history, following the 2015 shooting at Mother Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina. The song sympathizes with those people who endured the shooting and addresses violence in America.

There are also songs like “Heavenly Father,” which address topics of spirituality, and “Love is a Luxury,” what he described as a “fingerpicking, folk love tune.”

“There’s an overwhelming amount of negativity in the world, especially right now,” he said. “It really affects artists and musicians. You’re hard-pressed to find music that’s not negative or sad. … But the overall hope is that people come away from it with some hopefulness and joy.”

Tickets are available through www.ElishaLive.com and are $24 for adults and $18 for students. The concert begins at 7 p.m.

Shattuck St. Mary’s is at 1000 Shumway Ave. in Faribault.

“It’s going to be a really intimate night in a beautiful, beautiful intimate venue,” he said.

The album is available to stream on Spotify and iTunes, and the video from the concert will be available before Christmas at Elishamarin.com and on YouTube.